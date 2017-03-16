ACLU seeks change in Prosser schools

— A national not-for-profit is urging the local school district to take action.

In a letter sent Monday, Vanessa Torres Hernandez of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington responded to incidents in which at least two employees of different schools in the district expressed anti-immigrant and anti-immigrant-student sentiment on Facebook.

“School climate in Prosser School District is critically damaged when school staff disparage immigrant or Latino students,” Torres Hernandez said.

She called for two changes.

They include reaffirming the district’s commitment to “... creating a safe and welcoming educational environment for all students,” and adopting a ‘safe zone’ resolution and policies to ensure schools “... protect immigrant students and families.”

Torres Hernandez called on Superintendent Ray Tolcacher to “... respond to the concerns raised by members of the community and ensure that Prosser School District is safe and welcoming to all.”

Last month, Cheriese Rhode, a first-grade teacher at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, and Peggy Brown, a Prosser Heights Elementary School library assistant, were placed on paid leave after their Facebook posts prompted a backlash.

Leo Perales of Consejo Latino, which also called for action, said Rhode was reinstated yesterday.

Tolcacher did not confirm Rhode’s status, but said the district is making progress.

“We’re already looking at our social media policies. We’re updating all of that, obviously. We’re looking at everything,” he said. “We have a safe school district and we’re doing everything we can to be safe.”