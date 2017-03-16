CBC Jazz tonight

PASCO — It’s Jazz Night at Columbia Basin College.
From 7-9 p.m. today, the college’s FreeForm Jazz Choir and Jazz Ensamble will perform a free concert on campus.
The choir and band are directed by Dave Cazier, Russ Newbury and Collin Wilson.
The program features a mix of instrumental and vocal jazz, student soloists and ensemble harmonies.
