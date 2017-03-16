Healthy seniors

Dozens of elderly Grandview residents turned out yesterday for the Senior Health Fair in the city Community Center for blood pressure tests, nutritional advice, screenings and information on retirement homes, among other health topics. Above, Cherelyn Strickland owner of Just Like Home assisted living in Sunnyside, checks the blood pressure of Ruth Matheny, 75, of Grandview. At right, retirees George 82, and Ruth, 80, Rehaume, talk with Wanda Brewer, right, about Peachtree Retirement Center in Yakima. The Rehaumes previously lived in Grandview.