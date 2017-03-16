Latino film series opens Tuesday in Yakima

— Cinema Latino: 2017 Latino Film Series kicks off Tuesday at Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each day for the two-week-long event, starting with “Hands of Stone,” a bio-flix of famed boxer, Roberto Duran, and his equally legendary trainer, Ray Arcel.

It stars Edgar Ramirez and Robert De Niro.

On Wednesday, also at Capitol Theatre, the award-winning film “Neruda” will be shown.

The film is about the Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda.

Films on both nights will be presented with short films and other entertainment.

Next Thursday, Cinema Latino moves to Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., where a double feature is planned.

It starts with “The Weekend Sailor,” an exciting and often harrowing true story of a Mexican team’s unlikely win in the first Whitbread Round in the 1974 World Yacht Race.

That will be followed by “The Vessel,” an independent film written and directed by Julio Quintana and produced by Terrence Malick.

Martin Sheen stars in this dramatic story that takes place 10 years after a tsunami destroyed a small-town elementary school with all the children inside.

Cinema Latino will end next Friday, March 24, at The Seasons, where snacks will be offered with a showing of the Mexican punk-comedy, “El Alien y Yo.”

The film tells the story of Lauro, Rita and Agus who have a punk band that’s not very successful.

They decide to add a keyboard player to “refresh” their sound, and that’s when they meet Pepe, a very talented player with Downs Syndrome.

Tickets are available at the door, or through Capitol Theatre.