Localized flooding reported

— Heavy rainfall and snowmelt on the east slope of the Cascades has prompted the National Weather Service to caution residents and motorists on potential localized flooding.

A flood watch was scheduled to expire this morning in Klickitat and northwestern parts of Yakima County; a flood warning was expected to expire at 10 a.m. for the remainder of Yakima County.

Yesterday, the Yakima River continued to rise, with the stream flowing directly into portions of Hisey Park.

Other portions of the Yakima County, too, reported localized flooding.

As a result, road closures were ordered for portions of 96th Avenue, Harrah Road, Lateral C Road, Old Maid Road, Marion Drain Road, West Satus Road and North Cowiche Road.

And Lower Yakima Valley students attending Perry Technical Institute found classes delayed due to flooding along Washington Avenue.

U.S. Highway 12 also experienced localized flooding near Milepost 200 on the west side of Yakima. There, the on and off ramps for the Fruitvale Boulevard/40th Avenue interchange were inundated.

Yakima City crews used sandbags to try to slow the rising tide, and were continuing to monitor conditions overnight.

“Numerous reports of water over roadways continue across Yakima County and additional flooding is expected to continue through early Thursday,” the weather service said. “County personnel and emergency management report that flooding is occurring along most of the streams and creeks draining the hills and mountains in Yakima County. “Creeks known to be flooding include, but are not limited to Wide Hollow, Cottonwood Canyon, Cowiche and North Fork Cowiche, Ahtanum, North Fork Ahtanum, Satus and Toppenish Creeks.”

Law enforcement and state transportation officials are advising motorists not to drive on flooded roadways, noting they could have been undermined by the water.

“If you live along a creek or stream, continue to monitor water levels,” the Weather Service said, noting rivers and streams will continue to rise for several days as rain falls and continues to melt mountain snow.