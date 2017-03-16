Maryhill offers tango

MARYHILL — Maryhill Museum will offer tango lessons for a fee during a series of 6 p.m. parties beginning Saturday.
The museum, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, will continue to offer all-level lessons on the last Saturday of each month through October.
“Tango is a fascinating art form that everyone can learn and enjoy,” museum Curator Louise Palermo said.
Sessions begin with a 45-minute lesson, followed by the milonga from 7-9 p.m.
Call 509-773-3733 Ext. 25 to pre-register.
