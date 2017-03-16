Meeting canceled

SUNNYSIDE — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission canceled its meeting scheduled for yesterday due to lack of a quorum.
The meeting was planned for 4:30 p.m. in City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.
