Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 14

Theft on Pleasant Avenue.

Assist agency on Avenue A.

Drugs on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on Ash Street.

Assist agency on Eberle Place.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at East Stover Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Drugs on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 14

Domestic disturbance on Harris Avenue.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Street.

Custodial interference on LaPierre Road.

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 14

Assault on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Residential alarm on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 14

Business alarm on East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abandoned vehicle on South 10th Street.

Information on South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Blaine Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 241 at Factory Road.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Information on West Madison Avenue.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Burglary on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on Reeves Court.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Information on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on Victory Way.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Non-injury crash on Midvale Road at Alexander Road.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on North 16th Street.

Information on Interstate 82.

Information on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order served on Harrison Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Avenue at Sheller Road.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue at South 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Federal Way.

Assist agency on E Street.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 14

Domestic disturbance on East Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Sixth Street.

Abuse neglect on West Second Street.

Traffic stop on West Third Street.

Vehicle prowl on Mt. Adams Drive.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

March 14, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

RESTITIUTION HEARING

Ana Isabel Ayala, dob 06/20/94, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Baltazar Avila-Luna, dob 02/12/79, driving under the influence.

Jesus Alberto Cortes Ochoa, dob 08/16/85, driving under the influence.

Victoriano Wenceslao Guzman, dob 06/14/94, driving under the influence.

Damian Guzman, dob 04/10/83, driving under the influence.

Joel Ira Hughes, dob 09/06/83, driving under the influence.

Julie Dawn Makinen, dob 12/30/71, driving under the influence.

Camilo Enrique Marin Montoya, dob 10/24/85, driving under the influence.

Sergio Villamar Linares, dob 09/09/73, driving under the influence.

Luciano C. Arevalo Cristovar, dob 08/30/83, driving under the influence.

Skyler James Merrifield, dob 10/14/97, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

Juan Ezequiel Beltran, dob 04/11/74, driving under the influence.

Nathan Joseph Richards III, dob 02/17/93, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Adrian Alexandro Aguilera, dob 06/08/87, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, dob 06/16/86, driving under the influence.

Michael Ray Yanez Leyva, dob 07/14/93, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

ARRAIGNMENT

Brandy Yolanda Flores, dob 07/21/91, supplying liquor/premises to a minor.

Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Alvarez, dob 12/20/96, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 14

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at Parker Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Grandview.

Theft on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Charvet Road.

Theft on Buena Road, Buena.

Animal problem on Valley View Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 14

Assist agency on Harris Avenue, Granger.

Theft on Bartley Street.

Business alarm on Second Avenue.

Fraud on Zillah West Road.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Carlsonia Road.

Animal noise on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Buena Way at Asotin Avenue, Toppenish.

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.