Registration under way

GRANDVIEW — It’s time to start getting students registered for kindergarten.
The School District will kickoff kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year throughout the district March 29-30.
Parents need to bring their child’s immunization record, birth certificate, proof of home address and parent ID. The student must be 5-years-old before Aug. 31.
Registration at Harriet Thompson Elementary School is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30, then every Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. through May 26.
McClure Elementary School is 5-7 p.m. March 29, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30. Then it is every Friday from 2:30-3 p.m. through June 9.
Arthur H. Smith Elementary School is 5-7 p.m. March 29, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30. Then every Friday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. through June 9.
