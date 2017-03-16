Rhett to play state fair

PUYALLUP — Country music singer Thomas Rhett has been added to the lineup of the Washington State Fair.
Rhett is known for his single, “Star Of The Show,” featured on the Tangled Up Deluxe.
The release includes his record-breaking, 2X Platinum, six-week chart-topping, Grammy-nominated single “Die A Happy Man.”
