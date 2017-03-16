Shakespeare coming

— Seattle Shakespeare Co. will perform a “The Taming of the Shrew” at Heritage University at 6:30 p.m. March 29 in Smith Family Hall on the university campus, 3240 Fort Road.

Immediately preceding the play, Heritage University Writing Center Director and English professor Paula Collucci will present “Taming of the Shrew: Shakespeare’s Early Feminism” at 5 p.m. in Arts & Science Rm. 2377.