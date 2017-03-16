Society offers scholarship

— The Washington State Grape Society is accepting applications for a scholarship to those engaged in a field of study relating to the growing and processing of grapes.

This scholarship is open to students enrolled in any Washington state-accredited institute of higher learning and is open for undergraduate and graduate students.

Recent recipients include Carina Ocampo in 2016 and Jensena Newhouse in 2013-15.

The deadline for receiving applications is April 15. Visit grapesociety.org for details or to apply.