Society offers scholarship

SUNNYSIDE — The Washington State Grape Society is accepting applications for a scholarship to those engaged in a field of study relating to the growing and processing of grapes.
This scholarship is open to students enrolled in any Washington state-accredited institute of higher learning and is open for undergraduate and graduate students.
Recent recipients include Carina Ocampo in 2016 and Jensena Newhouse in 2013-15.
The deadline for receiving applications is April 15. Visit grapesociety.org for details or to apply.
