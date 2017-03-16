Town hall planned

— Three state legislators will have a telephone town hall with constituents later this month.

Sen. Curtis King and Reps. Gina McCabe and Norm Johnson, all of the 14th District, will have their town hall 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 28.

The lawmakers encourage those residing within the 14th District to join them for a community conversation to discuss bills and issues before the state Legislature.

To participate, residents should call (509) 204-7030 at the start of the event.

Those with questions may press the star key on their telephones.

The 2017 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn April 23.