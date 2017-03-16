Town hall planned

OLYMPIA — Three state legislators will have a telephone town hall with constituents later this month.
Sen. Curtis King and Reps. Gina McCabe and Norm Johnson, all of the 14th District, will have their town hall 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 28.
The lawmakers encourage those residing within the 14th District to join them for a community conversation to discuss bills and issues before the state Legislature.
To participate, residents should call (509) 204-7030 at the start of the event.
Those with questions may press the star key on their telephones.
The 2017 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn April 23.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment