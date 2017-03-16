Two apply for board post

— The district will have a choice when it comes to filling a vacant seat on the School Board.

Scott Coleman and Bonnie Michael “Mikki” Symonds have submitted applications for the post.

District officials declined to provide copies of the application as of press time. Phone calls to Symonds and Coleman were not returned as of press time.

The District’s No. 4 seat came open when Warren Barmore retired. His replacement will need to seek election this November if they wish to stay in office.

The application deadline is tomorrow, and the board will interview candidates on Tuesday.