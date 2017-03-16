Wallace scholarship fundraiser set

— A fundraiser in honor of the late Mike Wallace will take place Saturday night benefitting a scholarship fund in his name.

The event hosted by Yakima Valley College’s Teaching Winery and Yakima Valley Vintners will run from 2-5 p.m. in the Yakima Valley Vinters Tasting Room, 110 Grandridge Road.

Wallace supported the college’s vineyard and winery programs and was an adjunct professor for seven years.

Organizers said the fundraiser provides an opportunity to meet Wallace’s former students and learn about his legacy.