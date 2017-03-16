Yakama Nation art show kicks off

— Art will take center stage this weekend at the 53rd annual Spilyay-Mi Native American and Western Art Show.

The show is set for Saturday and Sunday at Yakama Nation Cultural Heritage Center, 100 Spilyay Loop.

Following a welcome and invocation, the show kicks off with an exhibition of traditional American Indian dress and dance from 11 a.m. to noon.

Pick of the Litter follows from 1-2 p.m.

The contests are open to children 6 months to 10 years old in categories that include Best Dressed, Best Howler and Best Costume.

An open microphone for stories, songs and instrumentals is available from 2:30-4 p.m.

Sunday will feature another exhibit of traditional dress and dance from 1-2 p.m., followed by a best of show award and raffle.

The award is decided by a vote of those in attendance.

The open mic session returns from 2:30-4 p.m. and the show closes at 5 p.m.

Both days will also feature a showcase for vendors to display and sell American Indian and western-style arts and crafts. It includes professional, amateur, high school and middle school artists, as well as exhibit displays of traditional, contemporary and heirloom items.

Admission is free for children ages 10 and younger.