Zona W. Henning, 90, of Prosser, formerly of Grandview, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born June 21, 1926, in Beatrice, Neb.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, March 17, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.