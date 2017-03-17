Aide: School district hired investigator

— A School District employee on paid leave said officials have hired a private investigator.

Prosser Heights Elementary School assistant librarian Peggy Brown was placed on leave a month ago due to safety concerns following a series of Facebook posts in which she opposed illegal immigration.

“Had a meeting today with a licensed private investigator computer forensics and polygraph examiner,” she posted this week. “Hired by my employer’s insurance company.”

Brown claimed they had been “... trolling through our Facebook page pulling selective posts that they feel are negative and brought criticism of me on my job.”

Supt. Ray Tolcacher did not reply to messages seeking confirmation of Brown’s allegation.

Brown said the investigator was “... asking me how I could expect to do my job with posts like these on my page.”

She received support on social media,

“I don’t know Peggy... but if an insurance company is threatening you, I would check in with the best lawyer you know,” Diana Bish posted.

“Tell them to butt out and mind their own d.... business,” Ken Delbridge added. “This is not Communist China, we have free speech here.”

The district’s alleged ramping up of its investigation into Brown comes as another district employee goes back to work.

The office at Keene-Riverview Elementary School confirmed that first grade teacher Cheriese Rhode returned to class yesterday. Staff declined to forward a message to her, instead referring calls to the district office.

Rhode was also suspended last month after a furor erupted against her Facebook posts, which included the phone number to call immigration officials.

“I’m glad for this teacher, she got her job back,” Brown posted. “Don’t know her but heard her students and their parents really thought she was a great teacher.”