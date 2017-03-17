Americans will pay for rebelling against God

America is uninformed about Islamic Jihad history and plan to conquer the world. Webster’s Dictionary defines “Jihad” as “Moslem holy war against unbelievers.” Because America has always been a Christian nation, it should not surprise anyone, we are the prime target.
Neither should we be surprised Jihadist are streaming into America, by whatever means they can devise. They have been here all along — as evidenced by the 9/11 attack, Fort Hood, Boston, San Bernardino and Orlando.
There have been many other incidences and some were probably never reported.
Because the Islamic religion early incorporated a conquer-everybody-else-by-force mentality, it ceased to be a peaceful religion.
God’s commandments and statues, by which the whole world will be judged, doesn’t mean a thing to them. For some 1,400 years, they have been going against God’s word, on a path to Hell.
America, too, is rebelling against God and his commandments. Americans, too, will pay for their rebellion.
Manuel Ybarra, Jr.
Coalgate, Okla.
