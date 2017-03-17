Anti-Trump march set for Sunnyside

— The center of town will be the center of a protest against President Donald J. Trump.

United Farm Workers is organizing a Cesar E. Chavez Resist Trump March from 1:30-4 p.m. April 2 in Central Park, 559 S. Fourth St.

Leo Perales of Consejo Latino has family in the local area. He said his group is supporting the event.

Our main focus is to assist the United Farm Workers and to be proud of our immigrant heritage,” Perales said. “I think people appreciate the farm workers, but at the end of the day they’re tossed into that heated debate.”

The protest is against Trump’s pledge to build a wall at the Mexican border and get-tough stance against those who are in the country illegally.

“I like what he’s trying to do,” said Zillah Mayor Gary Clark, a Republican precinct committee officer. “I know it upsets some people because they’re looking at it on a personal basis, when in fact he’s stated a number of times he wants to get rid of the most undesirables… a number of illegal aliens.”

Promotional materials for the march call on protecting farm workers and families. Andy they also call for a stop to “ICE raids.”

Perales said he is not aware of any ICE raids in the Yakima Valley or Columbia Basin, calling those rumors “scare tactics.”

However, he said the past year has been a “watershed moment” for the Latino community.

“It puts the emphasis on them to get involved, to be more active,” Perales said.

The protest will be the second against Trump in less than two months.

On Feb. 16, about 60 Yakima Valley businesses closed for a “Day Without Immigrants” protest.