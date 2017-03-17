Audit notes overcharges

PROSSER — Benton County officials overcharged departments a total of $165,368 for vehicle rentals in 2013.
The state Auditor’s Office issued a management letter to the county yesterday, citing unsupported vehicle and equipment charges billed to County departments.
Auditors encouraged the county to establish a policy for tracking all assets.
