Graffiti leads to charge

— A local 14-year-old boy is accused of painting an obscene word, genitalia and racially-charged graffiti.

The teenager is charged with malicious mischief after admitting to the graffiti, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said yesterday.

The boy was arrested Wednesday and later turned over to his parents, records show.

It occurred Saturday in the areas of Jane Avenue, 13th Street, 14th Street and Loader Court, records show.

The graffiti was green paint sprayed on a camper, car, fence, sidewalk and stop sign, records show. It caused about $400 in damages.