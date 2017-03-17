Groundwater review set

UNION GAP — Groundwater tops the agenda for the county Planning Commission’s meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commissioners meet in the state Department of Ecology’s office at 2403 S. 18th St.
UNION GAP — Groundwater tops the agenda for the county Planning Commission’s meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commissioners meet in the state Department of Ecology’s office at 2403 S. 18th St.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment