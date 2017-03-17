Officials: Legal issues muddy the water for flood victims

— Refusing assistance and legal maneuvering make it unlikely government aid will be offered to local flood victims.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, and Yakima County Commissioner Rand Elliott came to that conclusion following a meeting yesterday.

“The complication is that some occupants have refused help and now have hired lawyers,” Honeyford said.

Elliott said officials went door-to-door offering emergency shelter after a berm failed Feb. 28 on farmland at 431 Nichols Road.

“We offered shelter, which they turned down,” Elliott said. “We provided bottled water, state agencies are testing the water, keeping an eye on it. I don’t see what further role Yakima County has in this situation.”

Elliott, too, sees issues with some residents considering lawsuits against DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, which owns the land where the berm failed.

“Once lawyers write letters it tends to stifle conversation,” he said.

Attorney Charlie Tebbutt of Eugene, Ore., has said four families have signed up for legal representation.

Honeyford earlier this week sought emergency funds from Gov. Jay Inslee to help residents clean up from the flood.

But Inslee needed an executive declaration by county commissioners.

Elliott said they didn’t see the dozen or so flooded homes as an emergency, noting none was declared for a recent flood in West Valley that impacted 60 homes.