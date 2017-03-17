President Trump telling truth, not distracting

Is it really President Donald J. Trump’s ability to distract as was recently mentioned in a Daily Sun column by John Fannin? Or is it that truth is finally being told?

Personally, I’m very much inclined to believe, at long last, truth is forthcoming.

And we should expect more of it. In early March, a gentleman by the name of William Binney told Fox News, that President Trump is “absolutely right” to claim he was wiretapped and monitored because “he was.”

Who is William Binney? He is the creator of NSA’s mass surveillance program for digital information. After 36 years in his profession, he ought to know.



Mr. Binney’s background is incredibly impressive and one of integrity.

President Trump has much more to do than try and distract. Sharing truth, yes.

Barbara Mortensen

Sunnyside