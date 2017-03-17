Sunnyside shamrocks

Allison Van Billiard, 12, of Sunnyside concentrates on creating a shamrock lapel pin during a St. Patrick’s-themed craft time yesterday at the Sunnyside Library. At left, Bella Cha, 7, of the Tri-Cities, applies glue and glitter to make her shamrock sparkle.
