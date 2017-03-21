City joins Facebook

GRANDVIEW — Officials last week launched a new Facebook page for city departments to announce updates.
The first posts, announcing everything from pinochle to a book sale.
The page follows recent action by the City Council approving a social media policy for the city.
The page can be found on Facebook at CityofGrandviewWa.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment