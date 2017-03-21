Cop’s bail is $250K

A local police officer will be arraigned April 3 on multiple charges stemming from a domestic violence incident earlier this year.

Anthony Joseph Russell, 37, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, intimidation of a witness and fourth-degree assault, records show. The charges are all related to domestic violence.

His bail was set at $250,000 during an appearance yesterday in Yakima County Superior Court, records show.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested charges against Russell on Friday.

A probable cause document shows he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child if she reported him.

In one argument, he allegedly threw her to the floor, straddled over her and held her arms down, records show.

Charges stem from an incident on Jan. 12, when deputies were called to Russell’s home on Gurley Road in Granger, records show. The 911 recording reported banging noises and arguing between Russell and his ex-girlfriend.

His ex-girlfriend made the 911 call and kept the phone line open, but hidden in a pocket, records show. However, both she and Russell declined to make statements and no charges were pursued at that time.

She later provided testimony that included him allegedly throwing her to the floor, records show. She also claimed Russell leaned a rifle against a wall. He did not point the gun at her but she “...felt he was placing it there to intimidate her.”

Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said Russell has been on paid administrative leave since October.

“It surrounds conduct and domestic issues,” Bailey said of an internal investigation involving Russell.

Bailey declined further specifics, noting the case is still ongoing.

In November, the ex-girlfriend, a Granger School District employee, filed a parenting plan in Superior Court claiming child support, records show.

It references testimony by Granger School Superintendent Margarita Lopez, records show. The plan ordered Russell to pay $808 in monthly child support, with “... back child support reserved.” It also calls for “... neither party to disturb peace.”