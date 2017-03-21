0

Father and son teamwork

Seven-year-old Mysaez Flores and his father, Lee Flores, work together on a jigsaw puzzle yesterday at the Sunnyside Library.

Photo by John Fannin
Seven-year-old Mysaez Flores and his father, Lee Flores, work together on a jigsaw puzzle yesterday at the Sunnyside Library.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment