Isabella Orozco, 19 months old, of Sunnyside, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Aug. 6, 2015, in Sunnyside, the daughter of Carlos Neri Orozco and Deyanira Nacniecte Z. Dominguez.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.