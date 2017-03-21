Local port eyes development on Alexander Road

— The local Port District will seek up to $50,000 in state funds to study potential development of 32 acres it owns on Alexander Road.

Port commissioners approved the move last night, authorizing Executive Director Jay Hester to seek money from the state Community Economic Revitalization Board.

The port will provide a 25 percent match if the grant application is successful, Hester said.

In a related move, commissioners approved a contract for a feasibility study of the acreage.

“We’re looking into developing two or three-acre commercial sites,” Hester said.

The property sits about two miles from land Sunnyside Community Hospital owns on Alexander Road. Officials there plan to develop a medical complex for a hospital and clinics.

Hester said the hospital’s long-term vision is having an impact on what the port wants to do with its Alexander Road property.

“This is a great opportunity for the community,” he said of the future hospital expansion.

The grant money will be used to help port officials determine the costs of preparing the district’s acreage for development, Hester said. The port should hear by June whether the grant bid is successful.

The port’s move comes one week after the Sunnyside City Council on March 13 agreed to serve as a go-between with the state on the hospital’s $2 million grant/loan application

If approved it would help pay for water and sewer utility extension to serve the hospital’s new campus on Alexander Road.