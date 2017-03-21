Offender reports move

— A local convicted sex offender has moved.

Joaquin Mendoza Aguirre, 27, moved to the 4100 block of East Euclid Road, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aguirre was convicted in April 2014 of third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment, the Sheriff’s office said. He has served his time and is not being sought by police.

He is considered a Level II sex offender, with the potential to re-offend, records show.