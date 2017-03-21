Orozco fundraiser tops $3,000 mark

The community is reaching out in support of baby Isabella Orozco’s family.

As of press time, an online fundraiser, established to help cover funeral expenses, had cleared $3,390 of the $5,000 requested.

The GoFundMe.com account was set up by Yesenia Sanchez, on behalf of the family and shared with more than 2,000 people on Facebook.

The 19-month-old child was hit and killed by a pickup driven by a 68-year-old Prosser driver, police said, declining to release the name of the driver although traffic reports are public record.

The fatal crash occurred in the Walmart parking lot, 2675 E. Lincoln Ave., Saturday afternoon.



According to police reports, Orozco was struck after having ran away from her mother near the grocery store entrance of the store.

The toddler ran into the path of the pickup, police said.

Funeral services for the daughter of Dayanira Z. Dominguez and Carlos Neri Orozco of Sunnyside, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday.

A visitation and viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, at Smith Funeral Home.

The family was unavailable for comment.