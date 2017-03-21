Patrick “Troy” Smith, 58, of Yakima, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Yakima.
He was born Dec. 31. 1958, in San Diego, Calif.
Viewing and visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at Trinity Church Of The Nazarene, 2805 Englewood Avenue,
Yakima.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the Trinity Church Of The Nazarene.
Private family inurnment will be at West Hills Cemetery in Yakima.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
