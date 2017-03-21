Prosser School Board to interview candidates

— The School District will come another step closer to filling a school board vacancy tonight.

The board will interview candidates for the District No. 4 seat previously held by Warren Barmore, who resigned last month.

Candidates include Bonnie Michael “Mikki” Symonds, a substitute teacher and autism specialist with the district, and Scott Coleman, a supervisor with Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.

Symonds said she will resign her post with the School District if she is appointed to the board.

“I believe I can do more good on the school board, and I think the Prosser School District could find a better autism specialist, as I have no formal training,” she said.

Symonds’ background includes a Masters in social anthropology she received in 1993 from the University of Texas-Austin.

She is also a fitness instructor and a substitute librarian with Mid-Columbia Libraries.

Symonds said she is seeking the post because of her “… commitment to children and understanding that they are the future.”

She added, “… numerous people over the years have mentioned that I should be on the school board. They know how much I deeply care about children, about education and about the Prosser community.”

Her community involvement includes volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club, Friends of the Library, Rotary Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Coleman has been with SVID since 2001 and prior to that worked as an irrigation tech for Bleyhl Farm Service.

He is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army infantry from 1991-95.

“I am at a point in my life where my kids are old enough to manage most of their day-to-day events on their own,” Coleman said of his interest in the board seat.

“My profession is manageable so that I can dedicate time and energy to give back to the school district and community that started me through life,” he said. “I want to be a part of the solutions and policy making of Prosser School District.”

A former Prosser High School softball coach, Coleman’s community involvement includes serving as an AAU facility director, coaching baseball, football and basketball. He is also involved with Bethel Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. today in the Staff Development Room, 1500 Grant Ave.

Prior to the meeting, the board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. in the same location to review charges or complaints brought against a public employee or official.

Following candidate interviews open to the public, the board will convene in another closed-door executive session to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate for elected office.

No action is expected after either executive session.

The board is expected to appoint Barmore’s replacement during the meeting on March 28.