Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

March 18

Animal problem on East Fourth Street at Elm Street.

Juvenile problem on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Velma Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Avenue E.

Hit-and-run crash on Cherry Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Avenue F.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Assist agency on Evans Road.

March 19

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Assist resident on Hedrick Place.

Resident dispute on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on West King Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Cedar Street.

Welfare check on Lemley Road.

GRANGER POLICE

March 18

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Vehicle theft on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Main Street.

March 19

Trespassing on Main Street.

MABTON POLICE

March 18

Court order violation on North Street.

March 19

Assault on Fern Street at South Third Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

March 17

Aid call on East Edison Street. Aid refused.

Motor vehicle crash on Sheller Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Assist agency on Midvale Road.

March 18

Aid call on Randal Road.

Aid call on Tacoma Avenue.

Motor vehicle crash on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

March 19

Non-injury motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82.

Aid call on South Fifth Street. No transport.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.

March 20

Aid call on South 14th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

March 16, 2017

DISMISSALS

Salvador M. Bravo Villanueva, dob 12/24/93, hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

Orion Hiram Garcia, dob 04/25/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Osbaldo Sanchez, dob 10/15/87, third-degree driving while license suspended and failure to surrender a suspicious license.

Osbaldo Sanchez, dob 10/15/87, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

BENCH WARRANT

Jose Luis Casas, dob 03/07/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Oscar Antonio Espindola, dob 06/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Efrain Gaitan, dob 10/07/96, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Savannah Emily Martinez, dob 08/01/97, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Crystal Joselyn Mendoza, dob 03/25/93, fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Crystal Joselyn Mendoza, dob 03/25/93, violation of harassment no-contact order.

Crystal Joselyn Mendoza, dob 03/25/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Gary Lester Burton, dob 05/03/83, third-degree malicious mischief. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 334 days suspended. $1,000 fine suspended.

Jose Alberto Carrillo, dob 02/22/79, fourth-degree assault. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Jose Alberto Carrillo, dob 02/22/79, Violation of harassment no-contact order. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Rocio Cohetzaltitla Ponce, dob 05/04/80, driving under the influence. Amended to first-degree negligent driving. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended. $1,200 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

March 18

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on East Lincoln Avenue.

Disorderly on McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Agency assist on Waneta Road.

Resident dispute on Ravine Drive.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Railroad Avenue.

Warrant service on Scoon Road.

Trespassing on West Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on East Harrison Avenue.

Injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on South First Avenue.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Public service on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street.

Disorderly conduct on East South Hill Road.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal noise on Cascade Way.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

March 19

Assist agency on South 17th Street.

Malicious mischief on West Nicolai Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on Alexander Road.

Abandoned vehicle on East Harrison Avenue at South Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on South Fifth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Residential alarm on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road at Marsh Road.

Fraud on Homer Street.

Information on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on West South Hill Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Parkland Drive.

Business alarm on Morgan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Welfare check on East Ida Belle Street.

Shots fired on South Sixth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.

March 20

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

Business alarm on North Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

March 17

Welfare check on North Track Road.

Traffic stop on North Track Road at Donald Road.

Non-injury crash on Konnowac Pass Road.

Abandoned vehicle on North Wasco Avenue at North Track Road.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Satus Avenue.

March 18

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Egan Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Satus Avenue.

Information on Mamachat Lane.

Noise complaint on West Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on North Wapato Avenue.

March 19

Information on West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on West C Street.

Assist agency on South Satus Avenue.

Animal bite on West Ninth Street at South Wasco Avenue.

Wanted person on East Second Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West First Street.

Animal problem on West Elizabeth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

March 17

Abuse neglect on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Welfare check on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Luther Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen vehicle on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Blaine Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Konnowac Pass, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Murray Road, Mabton.

Information on B Street, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on First Street, Buena.

March 18

Residential alarm on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Animal problem on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Shots fired on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious circumstance on Schooley Road, Zillah.

Resident dispute on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Noise complaint on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Granger.

March 19

Domestic disturbance on South 17th Street, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Kershaw Heights Road, Outlook.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Domestic disturbance on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Beam Road, Granger.

Civil matter on First Avenue, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Price Road at Outlook Road, Outlook.

March 20

Information on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

March 16

Lost property on Seventh Street.

Assault on Second Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Information on McCracken Avenue.

March 18

Assist agency on North Beech Street, Toppenish.

Assist agency on South Beech Street, Toppenish.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

Traffic offense on First Avenue at Fifth Street.