Richard “Ricky” Roth Irwin, 64, of Ventura, Calif., formerly of Sunnyside, passed away Feb. 26, 2017.

He was born in Omaha, Neb., to Patricia Ann and Richard Rein Irwin, March 11, 1952.

Rick attended Sunnyside High School and graduated in 1971.

He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Performing Arts from Western Washington University.

He loved writing and performing his own unique style of music, creating beautiful, stained glass pieces, was a masterful gardener and originated his, “Dance the Bike” bike ballet.

Rick is survived by his son, Paul Richard Irwin of Ventura and daughter, Sabrina Kroeger of Wellsville, Utah; his mother, Patsy Barron; brother, Jeff Irwin, both of Sunnyside; sister, Mary Jane (Roach) Scheenstra of Easton, Pa.; brother, Joe Roach of Kennewick; and sister, Sarah (Roach) Wimmer of Edmonds.





He is also survived by four grandchildren; Anthony, Jessica, Zakk and Haylee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Irwin and brother, Timothy Joseph Irwin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victoria Care Center, Ventura, Calif.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to each of the wonderful and dedicated employees at Victoria Care Center, as well as Companion Hospice in Ventura, who delivered compassionate care to Ricky in his final days before going home to be with the Lord.

A memorial funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Ricky’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.