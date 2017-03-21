Sunnyside church to host immigration rights workshop

— A local church will host a workshop to help families know their immigration rights.

Officials with the Northwest Justice Project will be on hand from 6-8:30 p.m. on April 5 in the St. Joseph Parish gymnasium, 907 S. Sixth St.

“It is a response to everything Trump’s been bringing forward. People are just concerned about families getting broken up,” church volunteer Bengie Aguilar said of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which include building a wall at the Mexican border.

“We decided to bring something to Sunnyside and go through the church because that’s a comfort zone for people,” she said.

The workshop will be conducted in both Spanish and English languages, she said.

“In case they do get visited by this agency (ICE) and happen to be undocumented, this will help them have a plan in place if they get separated,” Aguilar said.

The church’s role is to host and help the public be educated, she said.

“People are worried and concerned and the best thing is to educate them,” Aguilar said. “It’s not politics, it’s all about education and preparation in a positive way.”

The workshop will come just three days after an unrelated event that is political in tone.

United Farm Workers is organizing a Cesar E. Chavez Resist Trump March from 1:30-4 p.m. on April 2 in Central Park, 559 S. Fourth St.

Joyce Johnson of Grandview, a Republican precinct committee officer, believes Trump is doing the right thing.

“Nothing has been stated during his presidency about getting rid of law-abiding people who are living in the U.S. illegally,” she said. “He does want immigrants to be carefully screened before coming here to live.”