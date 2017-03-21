Survey seeks public input

GRANGER — City officials want to hear from residents in a community survey.
The 9-question form is in Spanish and English, and seeks input on how residents rate everything from safety to businesses to youth activities.
Residents should receive a survey in the mail, or they can fill it out at City Hall or download it at grangerwashington.org.
Call 509-854-1725 for more information.
