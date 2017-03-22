Mabel Francis Moore, 83, of Sunnyside, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father Sunday, March 19, 2017.



Mabel was born on May 21, 1933, in Wapato, the daughter of Edward Allen and Fanny (Linderman) Carr.

On July 18, 1952, she married Robert Moore in Yakima.

She enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers.

Mable was a member of the Sunnyside Eagles Club, loved to listen to Country music and dancing.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Moore of Sunnyside; four children, Lois Kinney of Kennewick, Robert David Moore, Debra Ruth Saenz and Terri Evonne Meyer, all of Sunnyside. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Fanny; brother, Edward Allen (Murphy) Carr.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, under the direction of Smith Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign Mabel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.