Americans play-offs set

SEATTLE — The Tri-City Americans hockey team opens the Western Hockey League playoffs tonight at 7:35 against Seattle.
They play the Thunderbirds in a 7-game series with a game at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow. The teams are at the Toyota Center Wednesday for game 3.
