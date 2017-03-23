Donors Needed

— The American Red Cross has issued a call for platelet and type O negative and AB blood donors.

Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood after severe winter weather caused more than 250 Red Cross blood drives to be canceled in March.

As a result, more than 8,500 blood and platelet donations went uncollected.

Platelets, type O negative blood and type AB plasma are three of the most in-demand blood products by hospitals, officials said.

Those who can give to aid patients locally are asked to call 1-800-733-2767.