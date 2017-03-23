Fun for a cause on tap

KENNEWICK — The Benton-Franklin County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., will be the site for this year’s Insane Inflatable 5K.
The May 20 fundraising event benefiting the American Cancer Society is ideal for all ages, featuring an obstacle course of varying inflatables.
The Rascal Rodeo, an organization dedicated to sponsoring rodeos for those with special needs, is also a charity partner for the event.
To find out more or to register, visit insaneinflatable5K.com and choose the Tri-City event.
