Group to talk trees

— In honor of Arbor Week, a free lecture on the life of trees will be offered from 6-8 p.m. April 10 at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.

Certified arborist Sean Tait will discuss newly discovered tree relationships, known methods of tree communication and other tree facts.

The lecture is part

of the arboretum’s

Arbor festival on April 15 at the Yakima gardens.

And a class regarding the correct tree selection will be from 6-8 p.m. on April 5



A class on growing orchids will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the arboretum.

Call 509-248-7337 for details.

There is a fee for both classes.