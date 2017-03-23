Hockey fans can win

SCARBOROUGH, Ont. — Fans of hockey can win prizes and seats to the Memorial Cup by selecting their favorite teams in the playoffs.
Each pick in the Canadian Hockey League’s Predictor 2016-17 equals an entry in the contest.
Enter online at chlfanbase.ca.
