‘Math is Cool’ conference is a go

— The parking lot at Sunnyside High School will be filled with buses Saturday as budding math geniuses converge on the school to compete in the first local “Math is Cool” Conference.

Organizer Talithia Ormberg said she has more than 40 teams registered to take part in the event. The teams represent 11 middle schools in the area.

She said 25 of the teams are fifth grade participants and 19 are fourth grade participants. Ormberg said the teams are made up of four students. “Some schools are bringing alternates which also gives us some alternate teams. We are very excited,” she said.

Ormberg and fellow math teacher Geoff LaBrant decided about a month ago, to bring a regional contest closer to home to give more students an opportunity to sharpen their math skills

The “Math is Cool” regional meet is for area fourth and fifth graders at the high school auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave. Check-in for teams will run from 3:30 p.m. to about 4 p.m.

Orientation begins at 4 p.m. She expects the awards ceremony to be about 7:45 or 8 p.m.

Ormberg’s high school math classroom of ninth and 10th graders won first-place honors at a regional “Math is Cool” event recently in Spokane.

That was the impetus for hosting a local conference, she said.

“We wanted to see more local kids participate,” she said.

Another purpose for having a local event is to raise money to send the high school math club to the University of Washington Math Day later this year.

Ormberg said the closest regional meets are in larger populated areas.

That, in turn, limits the number of students who can participate, she believes.

The conference is open to schools from Selah to Prosser. “Competitors may qualify for state,” Ormberg said.