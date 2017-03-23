Moore re-signed to Cowboys

— Prosser football standout Kellen Moore has been re-signed to play for the Cowboys professional football team.

The announcement was made earlier this week.

Moore’s been given a one-year contract after having been on the injured reserve list during the 2016 season due to a broken leg.

Now 27-years-old, he will serve as back-up quarterback to second-year player Dak Prescott, if the team decides to release Tony Romo from starting duties, news sources said.

Following his phenomenal career under the guidance of father Tom Moore for the Mustangs, Kellen Moore led Boise State.

In college, he completed 787 passes, 173 TD passes.

For the Cowboys, he had a game during which he threw for more than 400 yards and three TDs.

Moore’s 1-year contract is reportedly worth $775,000.

Because of his assistance coaching on the sidelines last season, it is reported he is an inexpensive veteran who can help an inexperienced starter.

The contract also doesn’t affect his team’s salary cap, giving the team the freedom to consider signing another QB.

The Cowboys open the 2017-18 preseason Aug. 3 against the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.