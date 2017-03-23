Nominees sought

— Spirit of Sunnyside Award nominees are still being sought.

Applications are online at the city’s website – www.sunnyside-wa.gov.

Awards will be presented at the Spirit of Sunnyside Community Awards banquet and Auction from 5-9 p.m. April 8.

This year’s event, hosted by the Miss Sunnyside Board, will be at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

For tickets call 509-439-0406.