Nominees sought

SUNNYSIDE — Spirit of Sunnyside Award nominees are still being sought.
Applications are online at the city’s website – www.sunnyside-wa.gov.
Awards will be presented at the Spirit of Sunnyside Community Awards banquet and Auction from 5-9 p.m. April 8.
This year’s event, hosted by the Miss Sunnyside Board, will be at the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
For tickets call 509-439-0406.
