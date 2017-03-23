Veteran honored

Greg Schlieve
Long time American Legion Post member Floyd Olson was honored for 50 years of membership during a post meeting Tuesday night. Gordon, pictured with Post No. 73 Commander Greg Schlieve, left, served in the 1st Cavalry Division during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart.
