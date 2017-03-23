Wine run planned

— A local winery is planning a May 20 fund raising run for the Achieving My Dreams Foundation.

The foundation supports scholarship opportunities for local youth.

Badger Mountain Vineyards is organizing the 5K event, which starts at 4:30 p.m.

Participants are to park at La Pierre baseball park on Lesa Marie Lane, and shuttles will take them to the race beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The excitement only begins with the race. Also planned are a live DJ, dancing, food trucks, fun rides, a mechanical bull ride and wine tasting.

For more information, visit theultimatewinerun.com.